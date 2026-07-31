Local doctor shares advice on preventing injuries as the fall sports season begins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we approach the last week of summer vacation, Tampa Bay 28 is helping prepare your family get ready for the new school year.

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain went to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and sat down with Dr. Patrick Mularoni, the medical director of sports medicine. They talked about student athletes.

Most kids in fall sports have already started practicing, but he emphasized the importance of getting your body acclimated to the heat because, in the summer, we are so used to sitting inside in the air conditioning.

St. Germain asked Dr. Mularoni about the most common injuries from fall sports.

“We see a lot of kids who are not ready to play the sport because they haven’t gotten themselves fit before the season, so we will see early injuries because somebody is just not ready, and then we see overuse injuries for those kids who are playing year-round as well,” said Dr. Mularoni.

He also said it’s important to make sure gear fits correctly. Kids grow fast, and that often means they will need new equipment at the start of the season.

“There are many kids that are out there on the field that are playing in shoes that don't fit them or just throwing on whatever equipment that they can find, and having equipment that fits keeps you safe. So, making sure that that equipment is up to date and fits the athlete well is one way we can prevent injuries,” explained Dr. Mularoni.

His advice to winter or spring athletes is to get ready now and keep up the fitness year-round to minimize injuries.



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Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.