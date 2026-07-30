Pasco County Schools limits screen time for students

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County students will be spending less time in front of screens this school year.

New District guidelines cap passive screen time for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley spoke with Pasco Superintendent Dr. John Legg about the new changes. He said they are designed to make technology a tool for learning and not a substitute for teaching.

“What we are doing is we're eliminating passive screen time. Passive screen time meaning those times when the computer is up and the sun is just sitting behind the screen. We've put limits on our screen time in the schools, up to 30 minutes in kindergarten, up to 60 minutes in middle school, up to 90 minutes at high school. And what it's meant to do is it's meant to empower our teachers to use technology when they want to use it for active learning. But students should not be sitting behind a screen and just being a passive learner when it comes to screen time in schools,” said Dr. Legg.

Dr. Legg said these screen time limits will shift focus in the classroom to problem solving, collaboration, feedback, and creating original work.

Watch more of Deiah's interview with Dr. Legg on Good Morning Tampa Bay this Friday, July 31, during our Back to School show, beginning at 6 a.m.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.