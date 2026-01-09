TAMPA, Fla. — Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley first introduced our viewers to Tonya Lewis two years ago.

Lewis is a tireless Tampa community leader who spends her life showing up for others.

Watch report from Deiah Riley

Residents rally around Tampa community leader Tonya Lewis in cancer fight

She was diagnosed with a rare cancer in October of 2023 and now Deiah Riley is sharing her story again because she shared with her that the cancer has spread.

On Thursday, Riley spoke with Lewis at the MLK Gala, where she was honored as a community hero.

“I don't know about the hero. I'm just honored to be doing God's work and if that's what it saves, I give all the glory to God. That's what pushed me and give me my drive for my communities. But I am honored. Thank you,” said Lewis.

Now it is the community’s time to show up for Lewis.

A fish fry is being held on Saturday, January 10, to help cover the cost of her expensive cancer treatment. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the former B & D grocery store on East Hillsborough Avenue.

The fish fry is more than just a meal; it’s about love, faith, and reminding Lewis that she’s not walking this road alone.

If you can’t make the event but would like to support, click here to donate to a fundraiser for Lewis.



Share Your Story with Deiah



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

Contact Deiah Riley First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.