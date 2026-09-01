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Supply chain expert discusses the causes of the U.S. Canada tariff troubles

U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods are impacting the price of many items including steel and lumber.
Supply chain expert discusses the causes of the U.S. and Canada tariff troubles
U.S. and Canada Tariffs .png
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • Canada is the United States’ second-largest trading partner.
  • U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods are impacting the price of many items, including steel and lumber.

Watch report from Paul LaGrone

Supply chain expert discusses the causes of the U.S. and Canada tariff troubles

  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with USF supply Chain expert Seckin Ozkul about what the real economic game is behind the feud.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens are becoming one of Florida's fastest-growing pet trends. A Tampa Bay breeder tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska the demand for the miniature birds has exploded.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

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