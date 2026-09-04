Thousands of future Florida students could be impacted by new immigration rule

TAMPA, Fla. — A student's immigration status will now determine if they can attend a Florida public university. This comes after the Florida Board of Governors just passed a new rule for next school year.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes went in-depth on the rule and what it means for future students.

The rule reads that "A person in the U.S. unlawfully will not be eligible for initial enrollment in any state university."

The Florida Education Association, which is a union that represents teachers and professors, is against the rule.

The president, Andrew Spar, told Yanes that there are more than 50,000 undocumented students enrolled in state universities, and this ruling could impact 8,000 more wanting to go to college next year.

"These are Dreamers. These are young people who came here often as infants or as toddlers. They have only known Florida as their home, and yet because they are undocumented through no fault of their own, because their families wanted a better life. They're now being denied higher education, at least here in the state of Florida, and it kind of puts them in the situation of: where do they go now? Do they, do they not pursue higher education? Do they leave the state of Florida to get their education? You know, it seems like their options are certainly being curtailed," Spar said.

Republican state leaders have a different reaction to this new rule.

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on social media praising the decision.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins also praised the decision, calling it common sense, and said in part, "Florida taxpayers should not be expected to subsidize opportunities for people who broke our laws to come here."

This latest ruling comes after a decision in July by the State Department of Education put the same limits on Florida Colleges, as well, like community colleges.

There's another rule proposed to extend this to vocational and trade schools run by school districts and charter centers. That will come with a vote at Polk State College in two weeks.