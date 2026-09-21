ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — A new program at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, focuses on babies born at 22 to about 26 weeks. The goal is to make sure they survive and thrive.

WATCH: Tiny baby program at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital helps preemies thrive

Tiny baby program at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital helps preemies thrive

“These are a three, for reference. So, if you look at like how big his diaper is now compared to then,” said Kelsi Kleffman.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain met with the Kleffmans (Kelsi, Shaun, and baby Cash) who are very familiar with the NICU at All Children’s.

“They told us before he even came out that it was going to be a long road. It was going to be a lot of ups and downs, like every day was going to be different,” said Kelsi Kleffman.

She continued “He was born at 24 weeks and four days."

“One pound, 12 ounces. My hand was about as big as his whole body and his hand was smaller than the end of my pinky,” said Shaun Kleffman.

They spent 129 days in the NICU at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“They told us in the beginning that time is our best friend and patience is key. And you don’t really know that until you’re there every hour, every second of the day. And you kind of just have to wait it out,” said Kelsi Kleffman.

“I can imagine that was probably the toughest thing you guys have ever done,” said St. Germain.

“Oh my gosh, yes,” said Kelsi Kleffman.

“Much worse than the two floods,” said Shaun Kleffman.

“We are in a bed space in our Tiny Baby program. Our Tiny Baby Avenue here at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital,” said Dr. Mara DiBartolomeo, a Neonatologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“It’s been about 15 years now that we’ve really been taking care of babies down to this gestational age. The most premature is at 22 and 23 weeks. We’ve done a really good job of having these babies survive. But, the goal of the program, like this is really why we developed this, is we are getting to the survival piece, but how can we really help them thrive?” said Dr. DiBartolomeo

The Tiny Baby program inside the NICU focuses on babies just like Cash.

“So I was actually there when Cash was born. He was born prematurely at 24 weeks. And we walked that journey with him and his wonderful parents alongside. It was a little bit of a roller coaster at times, as well. They will probably tell you. But, we were on that with them and he has just survived and thrived,” said Dr. DiBartolomeo.

She continued, “And so, the stories like him and his parents have been an inspiration for us to learn from him and do better for the next patient. That’s a big part of why the wider program exists.”

“The Tiny Baby room versus a typical NICU room, how do they differ?” asked St. Germain.

“We really emphasize private rooms. We want the private space for the baby in terms of their neurodevelopment. So, a lot of darkness actually at the beginning and we try to optimize keeping the sound down. We actually have what’s called a soundear out in the hall that even reads the decibels in the hall,” said Dr. DiBartolomeo.

At this age, body systems are not fully developed, so doctors are doing whatever they can to support everything from the GI tract and brain to the heart and lungs.

“Basically every problem that he [Cash] has had since the hospital has since been resolved and he is – thank goodness – grown out of it,” said Kelsi Kleffman.

She continued “Now we are 16 pounds of just pure energy.”

“What does the future look like for Cash?” asked St. Germain.

“The world is his oyster. He can do whatever he wants. He is hitting every milestone. He is doing great and thriving. You can tell he has no problems moving around. He is loud and full of energy and loves to play. He is a people person, so he likes to be out and about as opposed to just being cooped up in the house,” said Kelsi Kleffman.

The official ribbon cutting for Tiny Baby Avenue and the Tiny Baby program was in June, so it’s ready to help families across the Tampa Bay area and beyond.