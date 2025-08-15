Your Voice: Are you prepared for hurricane season?

Prev Next

Posted

Hurricane season started in June, but is now approaching its peak as we approach September.

On Friday, August 15, Erin becomes the first hurricane of the 2025 season.

With this in mind, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice on how prepared you are for hurricane season and how you are feeling.

You can see the full story above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.