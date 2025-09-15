Your Voice: Bucs new season, predictions, and memories over the last 50 seasons

- The Bucs are off to a 1-0 start after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in week 1.
- Now they are heading into a Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone gets your voice on the new season, predictions, and memories over the last 50 seasons.
- You can see the full story above.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
.
Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property
The Harvest Sarasota Church painted a pride-themed crosswalk after FDOT removed over 50 murals across the state. The goal, Robyn Minor says, was to do something peaceful but bring the community together.
Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property