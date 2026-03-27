Your Voice on what is going on in the world right now

- Right now, there are so many different things going on in the world.
- There is the conflict with Iran, rising gas prices, travel chaos, and the ongoing battle in D.C.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone hit the streets to get your voice on it all and more.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts
A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.
Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts