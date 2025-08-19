Your Voice: What is the number one thing you want to tell your elected leaders

- There are a lot of issues that are top of mind for Floridians right now, including the state of insurance, the economy, term limits, homelessness, and more.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to listen and get your voice on what you want to tell politicians about all of these topics and more.
- You can see the full story above.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants