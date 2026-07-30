Advice for families on how to calm back to school anxiety

TAMPA, Fla. — School starts for many across the Tampa Bay area the week of August 10. So, if you or your child feels a bit anxious already, you are not alone.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has covered mental health for the last six years.

She recently spoke with Clara Reynolds, the CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. She gave some guidelines on what you can do now to help ease your nerves, and it starts with getting everyone back into the routine of going to bed earlier.

“Is there any bit of advice, especially before that first day, or, you know, just in general, that you'd like to put out there?” asked Ryan.

“Again, start those routines as early as possible. This Sunday is probably a good time to start getting your family ready to go. Also give yourself some grace. If you have opportunities to maybe farm out some jobs or some things to try to reduce some of that first week of school stress, do that. And remember that first couple of weeks, that hustle feels insurmountable, like I'm never going to get it together. I promise you, you will,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds also encourages parents to start talking about going back to school with kids now and asking them how they’re feeling about it. So, if they’re full of anxiety, just talking about it may help them feel calmer and less fearful.

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