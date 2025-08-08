One-on-One with Sarasota County School District Superintendent Terry Connor

Prev Next

Posted

ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.

School starts in Sarasota County on Monday, Aug. 11.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Superintendent Terry Connor ahead of the first day of school.

LaGrone and Connor discussed the financial stress on schools and what it means for students, the population shift, as well as a bold new plan to put more students on a single campus.

You can see the full interview above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.