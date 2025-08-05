Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year

Prev Next

Posted

ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.

School starts in Pasco County on Monday, Aug. 11.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley sat down with Superintendent Dr. John Legg ahead of the first day of school. WATCH: Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year Riley and Dr. Legg discussed teacher shortage, enrollment numbers, and the growing number of parents choosing to homeschool their children.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.