Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBack to School

Actions

Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year

Dr. Legg discussed teacher shortages, enrollment numbers, and the growing number of parents choosing to homeschool their children.
Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year
pasco county schools.png
Posted
and last updated
  • ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.
  • School starts in Pasco County on Monday, Aug. 11.
  • Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley sat down with Superintendent Dr. John Legg ahead of the first day of school.

WATCH: Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year

Pasco County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Legg answers questions ahead of new school year

  • Riley and Dr. Legg discussed teacher shortage, enrollment numbers, and the growing number of parents choosing to homeschool their children.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo