As you're out shopping for backpacks, notebooks and binders, we have something else to add to your list.

But the good thing is, this one won't cost you any more money.

Tech expert Mario Armstrong shared an idea for younger kids—think kindergarten through fifth grade.

WATCH Tech expert shares 'what's cool for school' with Deiah Riley

Tech expert shares 'what's cool for school' with Deiah Riley

HP and the magazine Highlights for Children teamed up to create HP's Bite-Sized Learning Lessons.

You can print fun lessons that you can use as place mats, turning mealtime into learning time.

HP describes the bite-sized lessons as a "fresh take on creative learning" that merges educational sciences with playful prompts to inspire curiosity and family connections.

You can find those free lessons by clicking here.

Armstrong also shared a fun gadget for little kids to make the morning routine run smoothly.

"It just got so much easier as parents and caregivers to get your kids to brush their teeth. This is a Super Mouth Cavitar Caddy. It's an all-in-one organizer. It has a toothbrush holder, automatic toothpaste dispenser. You put the toothbrush in, and it dispenses automatically, just like that. It plays music up to two minutes. So your kids are brushing the amount of time it's recommended, which means they're brushing 73% longer, which is good," said Armstrong.

He also shared a digital library by Epic Kids.

"You'll have access to the number one digital library for kids with over 40,000 top-quality books from over 250 publishers. So right on your device, you can do things like read to me stories where you're reading to your kids. You can do fun quizzes. They can earn badges and reading buddies," Armstrong said. "It just makes reading really exciting. And you can track their progress to see what your child loves to read and how well they're doing. And it's really, in my opinion, as a parent, it's the screen time that you want kids to have.”