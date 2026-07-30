Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for US District 14

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

John Peters

John Peters

Background (provided by candidate):

My name is John Peters. I am a successful businessman who is running for the 14th Congressional District. I've only missed 6 days of work since 1992, working 6 days a week. I'm the first guy here and the last guy to leave. I started with nothing; everything I have, I worked for. Nobody gave me anything except an opportunity. I haven't sued anybody, haven't hurt anybody, haven't taken anything from anybody other than an opportunity which I ran with. I started at the bottom of a national company and worked my way up to owning a successful franchise.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to make a difference. I am a businessman who is results oriented.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

The difference between me and my opponents is that I am not a politician nor am I an attorney. I am a businessperson who gets results. We can't keep sending the same people back to Washington and expecting different results.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

There are many issues that need to be addressed. In fixing Washington we need term limits, a fiscal balanced budget amendment so we don't spend more than we take in, and most importantly we need to fix Social Security immediately. Politicians and attorneys don't have the fortitude to do so. I do.

Salomon Hernandez Sr.

Background (provided by candidate):

Salomon Hernandez Sr., has lived and worked in Tampa for decades, Mr. Hernandez came from San Luis Potosi a gem in the middle of the Mexican Countryside and arrived in the United States in the late 20th century. Mr. Hernandez has worked as a landscaper, security consultant and has talents in woodworking and martial arts, specifically the nun chunks, He has married and raised a generation of Tampanians.

Why are you running for office?

Running on pure policy based decisions such as pushing for the city Tampa to provide universal healthcare to residents as well as temporary healthcare to tourists to boost the tourism industry in places like Downtown, Ybor City, and Sarasota similar to the model found in many tourism based economies across the world, Croatia and Singapore for example. As well prioritizing small businesses over large corporations to keep the historic authenticity of the Tampa Bay area alive, reaching out to everyone progressives moderates and conservatives.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I am not running as a politician, I've never been interested in running for political office, I'm doing it because I was convinced by my grandchildren.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Addressing the monopolies taking over the nation, a neo union busting mentality is existential.

Keith Varian

Keith Varian

Background (provided by candidate):

I am a qualified write-in candidate running for the Florida Division of Elections U.S. House seat representing Florida's 14th Congressional District. Operating with No Party Affiliation (NPA), I have built my professional foundation outside of traditional politics, working as a local construction tradesman. My educational background includes college coursework focused on Criminal Justice and economics. Stepping into the political arena as an independent outsider, I have real life experience, not a millionaires experience. Just ask me. I aim to provide an alternative choice for voters on the November 3, 2026, general election ballot. His campaign website is hosted at VoteVarian2026.com.

Why are you running for office?

Democratic and Republican candidates are bound by party platforms and wealthy donors. As a No Party Affiliation (NPA) candidate, I answer only to the voters of District 14, not a party boss in Washington.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I know the physical reality of hard work, inflation, and the local economy because I live it every day. We don't need more politicians; we need more builders.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Skyrocketing fuel and inflation crush working families daily. As an independent candidate, my priority is cutting costs, ending partisan waste, and restoring economic relief directly to District 14 households.