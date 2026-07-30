Displaced residents from Bradenton assisted living facility continue to wait for a return

BRADENTON, Fla. — Residents displaced from a Bradenton assisted living facility continue to wait for answers regarding when they can return home following a partial roof collapse.

More than 150 people had to be evacuated after part of the roof collapsed into the dining room Saturday evening inside the Aviata at Bradenton.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but it’s been a headache for residents and their families wondering where their loved ones will temporarily stay and when they can return.

On Thursday, the City of Bradenton released this statement:

“The property owner is responsible for engaging qualified professionals to evaluate the building and complete any required repairs. The city’s role is to review the findings, determine permit requirements, conduct required inspections and verify compliance with the building and fire codes”

The city said it’s not just about fixing the roof, but making sure every aspect of the building is working properly before people can return, including fire alarms, smoke detectors and air conditioners.

More than a dozen workers, wearing vests and hard hats, could be seen entering the building on Thursday, but they declined to speak with Tampa Bay 28.

No timetable on when residents and staff can return has been given.

Tampa Bay 28 also reached out to Aviata at Bradenton by phone. No one answered, but a voicemail did ask any residents or family members with questions or concerns to leave a message, and they will get back to them.



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