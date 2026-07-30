Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for US District 15

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Christopher Irizarry

Christopher Irizarry

Background (provided by candidate):

I’m a native Floridian, an eight-year Army veteran, and I retired from the CIA in 2024 after sixteen years of service. I have a Master of Management from the University of Phoenix (2006) and hold a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Florida Atlantic University (1994). I am a member of the Hernando chapter of the Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida and Vice President of the Pasco Democratic Public Education Caucus. My wife and I have four children. I enjoy drawing, reading, and participating in productions at the Richey Suncoast Theatre in New Port Richey when time allows.

Why are you running for office?

I felt compelled to run because of what I saw happening to the nation I swore to defend. I chose to run because I witnessed what I can only characterize as an attack on our country's institutions as DOGE moved through federal agencies while too many elected officials—who also swore an oath to defend this nation, made the political calculation to stand down.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

My time at the CIA is what most distinguishes me from both my primary challenger and the incumbent. For sixteen years, I worked on complex national security issues in demanding environments for a mission-driven organization. My work in counterproliferation and counterintelligence required discipline, adaptability, and a relentless focus on results. District 15 deserves that same commitment to lowering healthcare costs, strengthening worker protections, fully funding public schools, and safeguarding our air, water, and communities.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most pressing issue facing Floridians is the unsustainable affordability crisis. Families and workers are struggling to make ends meet while corporations continue to post record profits. What qualifies me to address this challenge is a leadership style that remains resolute in the face of adversity and opposition. That resolve served me well in both the Army and the CIA, and it will continue to serve me as I fight for the people of District 15.