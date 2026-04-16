News to Know for April 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, April 16, and on this day in 1972, Apollo 16 departed from Florida for a 238,000-mile journey to the moon. The successful mission marked the fifth time the United States landed on the moon, and with Artemis II's recent success, we're another step closer to making our way back more than 50 years later.

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News to Know

NASA Administrator draws big crowd at Sun ‘n Fun, shares what's next after Artemis success: Just days after the success of the Artemis II mission, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman made a special stop in Lakeland. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills went to the event to hear about what's next.



Just days after the success of the Artemis II mission, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman made a special stop in Lakeland. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills went to the event to hear about what's next. 'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates: Teachers and staff at Wiregrass Elementary told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they're speaking out about a lack of support and resources after reports of injuries and safety concerns on campus.

Vahid Salemi/AP A man flashes a victory sign as he carries an Iranian flag in front of an anti-U.S. billboard depicting the American aircrafts into the Iranian armed forces fishing net with signs that read in Farsi: "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground," at the Eqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution Square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 13, 2026.

Teachers and staff at Wiregrass Elementary told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they're speaking out about a lack of support and resources after reports of injuries and safety concerns on campus. US ramps up pressure on Iran with blockade, sanctions to force nuclear deal: President Donald Trump said the U.S. is keeping all options on the table, including the potential use of military force, if Iran does not agree to abandon its nuclear ambitions.



President Donald Trump said the U.S. is keeping all options on the table, including the potential use of military force, if Iran does not agree to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Tampa murder suspect vacationing from Spain held without bail: Diego Ponce Molina, 41, appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom for a pretrial detention hearing.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs in the upper 80s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says as high pressure stays overhead, temperatures will climb to nearly 90 degrees by the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

TSA now requires all portable chargers with lithium-ion batteries to be kept in carry-on bags due to risks of overheating, fire, and explosion. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping portable chargers in your carry-on, buying from reputable sellers, using proper cables in ventilated areas, and avoiding damaged battery packs.

Susan Solves It: Battery Travel Safety

Bolts fall short in regular season finale as all eyes turn to playoffs

With Tampa Bay's first-round playoff matchup already set, the Bolts had little to play for in last night's regular-season finale against the Rangers, but that didn't stop the team from showing off its skating skills.

Corey Perry found the back of the net with a highlight-reel spin-o-rama goal that CNN is calling the play of the night. The Bolts still lost 4-2 despite the flair, and now all eyes turn to the postseason.

The Bolts will host the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena to kick off Round One of the 2026 Playoff season.

While the schedule hasn't been announced yet, Tampa Bay is gearing up for an exciting match-up.

Things to Do this Thursday, April 16

Shop for goods from local vendors and artisans at Heights Local Market.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Common Dialect Beerworks Cost: Free

Experience Cuban culture with food, music, and auctions at Viva Havana benefiting Mary Lee’s House.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: $250

Play in a golf tournament to support the Suncoast Animal League.

When: 8 a.m. Where: Bayou Club Cost: $175



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.