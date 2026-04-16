Forecast: Temps still rising

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! The week is rolling on and so our our temps up the thermometer. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s before highs rise to the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine still holds on strong. As high pressure stays overhead, temps climb to nearly 90 degrees by the weekend. Drought conditions will still persist. Monday of next week brings in our next weak front. A few sprinkles are possible into early next week. The majority of us will not see rain. The best chance is in far southwest Florida. Highs will also slip to near normal levels in the low 80s.

I hope you have a great day!