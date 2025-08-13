News to Know for August 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did you take a moment to look up last night or early this morning? If you did, chances are you caught a glimpse of one of the summer's most dazzling meteor showers, the Perseids, which peaked today. According to experts, it can produce between 60 and 100 meteors per hour. At the same time, Venus and Jupiter converged in the sky, overlapping like a very bright star and making it a busy night for skywatchers. If you missed it, don't worry—the viewing will last until Aug. 23.

News to Know

Tampa weighs spending more money on flood maintenance: During a budget workshop on Monday, council members questioned if the city’s $39 million budget for the upcoming year is enough.

The family of a missing teenager speaks out about his death: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office found 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier off of I-75 and State Road 70 on Aug. 8.



Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with a partner organization: The start of a new school year also means the beginning of a new food pantry at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Tampa.

Florida wildlife officials to decide on controversial bear hunt: They are set to make a historic and highly contentious decision today that could open the door to black bear hunting in the Sunshine State.

Price of Paradise

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day mostly dry with temperatures generally in the mid and upper 70s. A few places will wake up to some fresh puddles from rain overnight, and scattered storms will return this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The FDA is looking at putting new front-of-package labels on food, but a coalition of consumer and health groups thinks more needs to be done. They're proposing warnings for foods high in sodium, sugar, and saturated fat.

Susan Solves It: Push for FDA label change

Daly Discoveries

A new tide pool "touch" habitat at the Florida Aquarium allows guests to get up close with animals. The attraction is for all ages and included with admission.

New Tide Pool habitat at the Florida Aquarium allows guests to get up close with animals

Things to Do this Wednesday, August 13

Celebrate "813 Day" at Sparkman Wharf.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $8.13

Make jewelry at Craft+Sip: Charm Necklace Making.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, Cost: $57

Watch The Joe Perry Project LIVE in concert.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Cost: $150



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.