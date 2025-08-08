News to Know for August 8

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Have you felt it in the air the past couple of days? Maybe all the back-to-school advertising is getting to my head, but it feels like fall is just around the corner. Sure, it's been hot, but today this morning's weather seems to agree by staying dry and in the 70s—which, let's be real, is the closest we ever get to fall in Florida. We may not be pulling out our sweaters and jackets anytime soon, but one can dream.
News to Know
- Temple Terrace expands effort to tackle 'forever chemicals': City council members voted unanimously to expand the role of consultants who are already studying the area's drinking water.
- A 73-year-old volunteer helps 'Pack the Pantries': Eddie Moreno greets guests in English and Spanish, and makes sure the free pantry at Feeding Tampa Bay is stocked and beautiful.
- Blaise Ingoglia issues a warning across Florida: The CFO says cities and counties need to comply with DeSantis' new audit initiative, or prepare for subpoenas, forensic investigations, and even criminal charges.
- Transgender US Air Force members will not be able to retire early: The Air Force said it would deny all transgender service members the option and would instead separate them without retirement benefits.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day in the 70s with mostly dry weather. In the early afternoon, a few pop-up showers are possible near the coast, which will generally be small and brief. The heavier stuff arrives from the east late in the afternoon and evening.
Susan Solves It
Homeowners who bought homes in recent years, betting on being able to refinance for a lower mortgage rate, didn't win big. We look at how mortgage rates haven't dipped below 6% since 2022, and what that means for new buyers.
Things to Do this Friday, August 8
- Grab a seat at the ninth annual Countdown Improv Festival.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 811 East 7th Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $16
- Find new goodies at Keel Farms' monthly vendor pop-up market
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where:5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Try a Paint and Sip event with music at The DIY Room.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where:7402 North 56th Street #480 Building 400, Tampa
- Cost: $52
