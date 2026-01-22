News to Know for Jan. 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and warmer weather has finally returned to the Tampa Bay area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says an eastern breeze will make it feel chilly this morning, but highs will climb back up to the 70s this afternoon. Celebrate by getting outside this afternoon, but don't forget to bring a jacket with you early in the day.

News to Know

16-year-old girl dies in overnight shooting in Tampa, police investigating: TPD said officers responded to the 8200 block of North 12th Street in Tampa at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Florida to restrict certain items from SNAP purchases starting April 2026: Florida is moving forward with changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aimed at encouraging healthier eating habits for families who rely on the benefits, according to a release from Healthy Snap Florida.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Warm weather is expected to return this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll still need a light, extra layer this morning, but don't plan on wearing it all day

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 22 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Federal rate cuts could make refinancing private student loans a money-saving option, but borrowers should weigh potential savings against the loss of federal protections. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises calculating potential interest savings and carefully comparing terms before deciding whether refinancing aligns with your financial goals.

Susan Solves It: Student Loan Savings

Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 22

Sail along the water while enjoying lunch and fascinating tales of local history.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 603 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $89.95

Celebrate the opening of Kendra Frorup’s “Healing Properties” exhibit with an engaging artist talk and reception.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa Cost: Free

Experience the soulful sounds and dynamic performance of the Ben Rosenblum Jazz Quartet.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: University of Tampa Cost: Free



