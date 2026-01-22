Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16-year-old girl dies in overnight shooting in Tampa, police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead on Thursday morning.

TPD said officers responded to the 8200 block of North 12th Street in Tampa at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said they arrived to find one deceased victim, a 16-year-old girl.

TPD said detectives believe all parties involved in the incident are known to each other.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

