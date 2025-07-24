News to Know for July 24

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The Bucs' training camp kicked off yesterday, which means football season is only getting closer. Wednesday morning, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took the field once again, but this time to observe his son Shilo Sanders, who is trying to make the team. There are only 53 spots on the active roster for each team, including the Bucs. If Shilo doesn't make the cut, he could still be one of the 16 players added to the team's practice squad for the season.

News to Know

Insurance policyholders react to CEO's $21.1 million salary: An SEC filing revealed that Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas is earning substantial amounts as homeowners' insurance premiums continue to rise.

An SEC filing revealed that Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas is earning substantial amounts as homeowners' insurance premiums continue to rise. Tampa Bay Water secures millions in 'forever chemicals' lawsuit: After winning a class action lawsuit and receiving over $21 million, the company will be able to ensure safe drinking water for years to come.



After winning a class action lawsuit and receiving over $21 million, the company will be able to ensure safe drinking water for years to come. Pine Island Park remains closed months after storms: Hernando officials say they’ve made progress, including sand replenishment and sidewalk reconstruction, and are now in the final stages of repairs.

Hernando officials say they’ve made progress, including sand replenishment and sidewalk reconstruction, and are now in the final stages of repairs. A man is arrested for driving without a license after a fatal crash: PCSO said a Toyota truck failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused a collision and resulted in the Toyota flipping onto its roof.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay 28 News at 7:00PM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says that after yesterday's widespread rains, we'll wake up to cooler, more comfortable temperatures this morning. Many areas are in the 70s this morning, feeling noticeably cooler than it's been over the last couple of mornings.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, July 24, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Complaints against airlines are soaring to a record-breaking high. We look at what complaints customers logged with the US Department of Transportation.

Susan Solves It: Airline complaints hit record high

Daly Discoveries

Future Taylor Swifts learn songwriting at a musical camp for kids at the Straz. For ages 10-18, the weeklong camp allows students to record their own song.

Future Taylor Swifts learn songwriting skills at music camp for kids at the Straz

Things to Do this Thursday, July 24

Go line dancing in the backyard at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Take a Pilates class at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Head to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for a "Sea Turtle Shellebration" book launch.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater Cost: $41.95



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.