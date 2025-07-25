News to Know for July 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Yesterday, shock rippled through social media when it was announced that pro wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away. The WWE Hall of Famer had an eventful and sometimes complicated past, but that didn't stop an outpouring of condolences from politicians and celebrities alike. Hogan had deep ties to the Tampa Bay area and owned a restaurant, Hogan's Hangout, on Clearwater Beach. Fans stopped by the restaurant to show their support, with one man even playing bagpipes out front. Hogan's Hangout remained closed on Thursday, and it's still unclear when it will reopen.

News to Know

A Pinellas County superintendent speaks out: Kevin Hendrick said the timing of a federal funding freeze, which is keeping almost $400 million from flowing to Florida school districts, is unreasonable.

Kevin Hendrick said the timing of a federal funding freeze, which is keeping almost $400 million from flowing to Florida school districts, is unreasonable. Gov. Ron DeSantis is interrupted at a press conference: A heckler interjected with a brief, but expletive-laden tirade during DeSantis' press conference in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon.



A heckler interjected with a brief, but expletive-laden tirade during DeSantis' press conference in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon. A medical examiner releases Anne Burrell's cause of death: The popular Food Network star and celebrity chef’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to authorities.

The popular Food Network star and celebrity chef’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to authorities. The love of travel and pets creates a new community: Carlyn Shaw said she hasn't paid rent in over a year while booking homes through Trusted Housesitters.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it will be quiet and sunny to start the day. We'll see morning temperatures in the 70s early in most towns with clear conditions. Scattered rain and storms will begin to develop after 4 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Drivers may encounter challenges with their insurance policies when it comes to repairs. They could be left with aftermarket parts instead of original equipment manufacturer parts, which can lead to unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says it's crucial for drivers to thoroughly review their insurance policies to understand what types of parts are covered for repairs and consider adding OEM parts coverage if available.

Daly Discoveries

"727 Day" will bring big deals and discounts in Pinellas County this weekend. The Dali Museum and Sunken Gardens will participate in this salute to the 727 area code.

Things to Do this Friday, July 25

Experience mesmerizing laser visuals and dynamic music at the Saunders Planetarium.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $20

Explore the After Structure exhibition with artist Mike Cloud and enjoy delicious desserts afterward.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy a night of laughter with 10 hilarious one-act comedies at LAB Laughs 2025.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 812 E Henderson Ave, Tampa Cost: $31



