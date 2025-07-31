News to Know for July 31

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Let's take a break from talking about the heat to discuss something else: the start of the school year is now less than two weeks away. Whether you're preparing your kids for a new school or trying to get their sleep schedules back on track, we have plenty of tips in our back-to-school section. And just a reminder, Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off tomorrow. It's the perfect time to get the notebooks, backpacks and other school supplies you may need this year—maybe even a "bouquet of newly sharpened pencils"?

News to Know

An affidavit shows safety lapses in a Clearwater ferry crash: Jeff Knight is facing charges after the crash left one dead and several injured, while the ferry captain was cited for missing safety gear.

Jeff Knight is facing charges after the crash left one dead and several injured, while the ferry captain was cited for missing safety gear. A homeowner continues a nearly decade-long fight: Hamid Salahutdin has fought St. Pete for years after learning water transmission lines carrying more than a million gallons an hour were buried feet from his home.



Hamid Salahutdin has fought St. Pete for years after learning water transmission lines carrying more than a million gallons an hour were buried feet from his home. Beach wedding planners experience a slow season: After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated much of our coast, wedding planners are ready to let people know the beaches are back in business.

After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated much of our coast, wedding planners are ready to let people know the beaches are back in business. A new private health tracking system is in the works: The Trump administration is pushing for Americans to upload personal health data to new apps run by private tech companies.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we've now hit day six of consecutive heat alerts for the Tampa Bay area. Alerts are up from noon to 7 p.m., while the feels-like temperature could get up to 109 degrees. Rain chances are low and mainly inland with the sea breeze in the afternoons and evenings.

Susan Solves It

Buy now, pay later has long been touted as an alternative to traditional credit since it often comes with no or low interest. Now, for the first time, those loans could affect your credit score as FICO launches two new scores aimed at giving lenders a more complete picture of someone's credit risk.

Susan Solves It: Buy now, pay later will soon affect your credit score

Daly Discoveries

The Snowball Shack in Brooksville serves up Baltimore-style cold, sweet treats. Located on Sunshine Grove Road, the Snowball Shack is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The Snowball Shack in Brooksville serves up Baltimore-style cold sweet treats

Things to Do this Thursday, July 31

Experience a documentary about Hurricane Ian and participate in a panel discussion with local historians at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: Free

Strap on your boots for fun line dancing lessons under the stars at Keel Farms.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Bring your mat for a fun, core-focused Pilates workout at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



