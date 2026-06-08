News to Know for June 8

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and I hope you savored the cooler temperatures over the weekend, because we're kicking off a new week with highs in the mid-90s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today may be the hottest day of 2026, so make sure you stay hydrated and maybe move those outdoor afternoon plans into the air conditioning.

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News to Know

Wildlife filmmakers race to make sure their images aren’t the only evidence Florida panthers existed: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska trekked deep into panther territory with the team from the fStop Foundation.



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska trekked deep into panther territory with the team from the fStop Foundation. Man arrested in Largo after abandoning his 4 kids, ages 9-15 at facility: affidavit: A man was arrested in Largo on Friday after he abandoned his four children, ages 9 to 15, at a family services facility, authorities said.

WFTS

Local businesses fuel Gulfport Pride as national corporate sponsors pull back in 2025: Gulfport Pride brought celebrations to downtown Gulfport on Saturday, even as a nationwide trend shows Pride organizations losing sponsorships.



Gulfport Pride brought celebrations to downtown Gulfport on Saturday, even as a nationwide trend shows Pride organizations losing sponsorships. From unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, here's how US consumers are rethinking their spending: U.S. consumers haven’t stopped spending money since the Iran war drove up fuel prices, but many shoppers are reassessing what they buy and where, according to company executives and retail analysts.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Hot with very little rain today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today may end up being the hottest day of 2026.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 8, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are using AI-manipulated photos from social media to trick missing pet owners into paying fake fees for their pet’s return. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises slowing down, verifying claims, and avoiding untraceable payments before sending money to anyone claiming they’ve found your pet.

Susan Solves It: Pet Scam Warning

Daly Discoveries

The free fishing event "Reel Good Dads" wants families to bond in the great outdoors. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check everything out before the June 20 event at Tampa's Harvest Hope Park. Fishing poles and gear are provided.

Free fishing event 'Reel Good Dads" wants families to bond together

Things to Do this Monday, June 8