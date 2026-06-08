Man arrested in Largo after abandoning his 4 kids, ages 9-15 at facility: affidavit

LARGO, FLA. — A man was arrested in Largo on Friday after he abandoned his four children, ages 9 to 15, at a family services facility, authorities said.

Marcus Sherrod, 52, was charged with four counts of neglect of a child by the Largo Police Department.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Sherrod is the legal father of the four children through adoption.

He brought his children, ages 9, 10, 12 and 15 to the Pasco and Pinellas Family Support Services office in Largo and left them there unattended.

Speaking with facility staff on surveillance camera, he said he could no longer care for the children. He made a vague reference to having spoken to a social worker or adoption specialist regarding the drop-off, but it was never coordinated through the Florida Department of Children and Families, the affidavit stated.

In addition, Sherrod did not remain at the facility to formally relinquish the children to DCF. Sherrod’s actions constituted as desertion because he left with no intention of returning, the report stated.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Sherrod, but he blocked communication, the report stated.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Reports did not state where the children were placed.