News to Know for March 13 2026

Good Morning Tampa Bay is visiting the community of Largo today! Largo is a Pinellas County community filled with history, which can be explored at the Heritage Village.

News to Know

Revised Tierra Verde marina proposal still drawing pushback from neighbors: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills walks us through a scaled-down proposal to redevelop the Tierra Verde Marina that is already drawing renewed resistance from some neighbors, even as the development team says the new design addresses many of the concerns raised last year.

: Brian Roush is recovering after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria after returning from a Bahamas vacation. Imagine Museum's newest exhibit is out of this world: From aliens to astronauts to Baby Yoda and flying saucers, you could say “Visions of Future” is out of this world.

Largo Golf Course now features 'FlingGolf': Fling Golf mixes Lacrosse and Jai-Alai. Using only one stick, you fling the ball towards the hole and use the same stick to putt, too.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it'll be a little cooler today.

The showers from yesterday were part of a cold front that has now stalled over south Florida. Since we're north of the front, it is a little cooler and drier out there this morning. During the afternoon, we'll see partly sunny skies and highs near 80. Because the front is nearby and will start to drift north tonight, a couple of pop-up showers are possible this afternoon, especially from the I-4 corridor and points south.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 13, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Guentzel, Goncalves each score twice in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Red Wings

Jake Guentzel and Gage Goncalves each scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay won for just the third time in the past nine games since the Olympic break to move within two points of Buffalo for the Atlantic Division lead.

Things to Do this March 13

Pose for photos with the Easter Bunny at International Plaza and Bay Street.

When: 2 p.m. Where: The Shops at Wiregrass Cost: $19.99

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food and drinks at Che Vita.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Che Vita Cost: $100

Watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 with a live symphony orchestra performing the score. When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts Cost: $137



