News to Know for March 2

Today is Monday, and we're kicking off the week with warm temperatures in Tampa Bay. More good news if you're into stargazing, Meteorologist Jason Adams says a total lunar eclipse will bring a brief blood moon on Tuesday morning, so grab your telescope and get outside to enjoy the warm weather and a rare sight in the Tampa sky.

News to Know

Iran and Iranian-backed militias fired missiles at Israel and Arab states, apparently hitting the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait. Total lunar eclipse to bring brief ‘blood moon’ Tuesday morning: Stargazers have a lot to be excited about this week! A total lunar eclipse is on the way!



The Jackson House, a 24-room boarding house for African Americans, has stood since 1901. Tampa Bay 28 told you when it suffered a partial collapse in August, and now the foundation is working to preserve the building and transform it into a museum and cultural education center. Dad joins TikTok to find stem cell match for 15-year-old son: Juan Uribe joined TikTok just to share his son's story. His son, Max, has a rare blood disorder that may soon turn into a deadly blood cancer.

Today's Weather Outlook

Partly sunny and warm. Meteorologist Greg Dee says humidity levels will remain relatively comfy as temperatures warm into the low 80s.

Susan Solves It

Insurance identity theft is on the rise, leaving victims with higher premiums, canceled policies, and lasting financial impacts. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking insurance statements regularly, safeguarding personal information, and destroying sensitive documents before disposal.

Susan Solves It: Insurance Identity Theft

Bolts fall short again on the road

The Lightning found themselves down 5-0 one minute into the second period on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Despite goals from rookie forward Dominic James and right-winger Oliver Bjorkstrand, the Bolts couldnt overcome the deficit and the Sabres secured a 6-2 win at KeyBank Center.

The Bolts will look to get back on track when they hit the road again to take on the Minnesota Wild at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Things to Do this Monday, March 2

Match songs to titles in a game of jukebox bingo combining music knowledge with bingo fun.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Watch the Yale Whiffenpoofs perform a live concert featuring their signature a cappella harmonies.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 3712 West El Prado Boulevard, Tampa Cost: $32.69

Enjoy the Florida Strawberry Festival with fresh strawberries, live entertainment, and agricultural displays.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City Cost: $15



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.