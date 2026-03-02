Forecast: Warm with still low humidity

Partly sunny and warm today.

A large warm-weather pattern will set up across Florida this week. Humidity levels will still remain relatively comfy today as temperatures warm into the low 80s. A quick shower is possible this afternoon with the sea breeze.

The winds will switch to more out of the east on Tuesday. This will start to make it feel more humid by Tuesday afternoon and especially Wednesday when those breeze start coming in fully from the southeast.

Southeast winds also typically mean higher rain chances for our area. It does look like afternoon shower coverage may be higher on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay at least 10F above normal through the weekend. Afternoon shower chances will average 20-30%.

The next cold front arrives around March 10-12 and could bring our temperatures down closer to normal.