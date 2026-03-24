News to Know for March 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and while we're only a few days into spring, today will feel more like summer across Tampa Bay. Even with a cooler start to the day, Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll quickly warm up into the 80s with a chance of some afternoon showers, so be ready for a little bit of everything weather-wise before the day is done.

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News to Know

Partial government shutdown and Middle East conflict create new challenges for airport travelers: Reporter Annette Gutierrez went to Tampa International Airport to speak to travelers about how they're navigating a complex mix of challenges.



Reporter Annette Gutierrez went to Tampa International Airport to speak to travelers about how they're navigating a complex mix of challenges. New AI speeds Florida permits up from weeks to days, clearing backlogs: Sabrina Dugan told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska that her inspiration to fix the system stemmed from her late friend, Corey Reichenberg. WFTS

Iran conflict disrupts fertilizer shipments, raising concerns for Florida farmers: David Carson, who runs the Plant City business, told Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit that about 30 percent of their work involves supplying nitrogen-based fertilizer to strawberry growers.



David Carson, who runs the Plant City business, told Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit that about 30 percent of their work involves supplying nitrogen-based fertilizer to strawberry growers. Proposed changes would expand where developers can build affordable housing in Florida: Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills breaks down changes that could soon be coming to Florida’s Live Local Act, after lawmakers approved updates aimed at speeding up affordable housing construction, expanding where projects can be built, and limiting local restrictions that have slowed developments.

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Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Mild and foggy morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a weak front will stall near I-4 and possibly bring some afternoon showers.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A consumer watchdog group identified the five most widely sold recalled products last year, urging people to register items to ensure they get notified of safety issues. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises filling out product warranty or registration information so companies can contact you directly if a recall is issued.

Susan Solves It: Top Recall Risks

Bolts kick off 7-game homestand

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a successful four-game road trip to the Northwest this weekend, earning seven of a possible eight points on the trip and going 3-0-1.

The Lightning will look to keep stacking the points in the standings when they return for a seven-game homestand, beginning tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

After Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames, the Bolts will look to find the back of the net early when the puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 24

Enjoy a hibachi-style meal prepared outdoors on the lawn with live cooking and dining.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: $80

Zip across multiple lines, take on high ropes challenges, and experience views of Tampa Bay at sunset.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: Empower Adventures Tampa Bay Cost: $79

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Minnesota Wild in an NHL matchup.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Benchmark International Arena Cost: $89.9964



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.