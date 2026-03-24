Forecast: Isolated morning fog & an afternoon chance of rain

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a mild and slightly foggy morning for some, mainly along the interior and I-75 corridor. Temps start in the 50s and 60s before rising into the 80s later today.

A weak front will stall near I-4 this afternoon. The best chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be along I-4 and the interior. Again, we need the rain! Those south of I-4 could also warm into the mid-80s.

As the front slowly dissipates, another small chance for rain is possible south of I-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Highs stay warm in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday are trending drier. Highs could be near records on Friday and Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. Our next front dives in Late Saturday into Sunday. Highs fall by seven to ten degrees, and there is a chance for a few showers.

I hope you all have a great day!