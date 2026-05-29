News to Know for May 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Friday, and we’ve finally made it to the weekend. If you haven’t locked in a game plan yet, there are plenty of events to choose from. With hurricane expos, Tampa Bay Rays games, and concerts on the agenda, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of things to do across the Tampa Bay area.
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News to Know
- Blue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test: The rocket was scheduled to blast off next week with internet satellites for Amazon's LEO constellation.
Shrey Parikh wins the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in dramatic spell-off: The 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, earned $52,500, the coveted Scripps Cup and a Merriam-Webster reference library.
- Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier: Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
- Developers update city on future of downtown Clearwater: The future of downtown Clearwater was the topic of discussion Thursday during a city council meeting.
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Today's Weather Outlook
Winds from the west are expected to push rain inland. Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down when we could see rain throughout the weekend.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
A new J.D. Power study shows overall airline customer satisfaction is up, with JetBlue, Delta, and Southwest leading in various cabin categories. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying attention to airlines' communication and in-flight service when choosing a carrier, as these factors can help offset travel frustrations.
Things to Do this Friday, May 29
- Browse local vendors and enjoy live entertainment at the Friday Night Market at Southern Brewery in Tampa.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Southern Brewing & Winemaking
- Cost: Free
- Experience a glowing nighttime swim with illuminated water at the Aquaglow event.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Adventure Island
- Cost: $39.99
- Savor a blindfolded dining experience that heightens your senses at Centre Club’s Dining in the Dark.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Centre Club, Tampa
- Cost: $64