News to Know for May 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’ve finally made it to the weekend. If you haven’t locked in a game plan yet, there are plenty of events to choose from. With hurricane expos, Tampa Bay Rays games, and concerts on the agenda, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of things to do across the Tampa Bay area.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Blue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test: The rocket was scheduled to blast off next week with internet satellites for Amazon's LEO constellation.



The rocket was scheduled to blast off next week with internet satellites for Amazon's LEO constellation. Shrey Parikh wins the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in dramatic spell-off: The 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, earned $52,500, the coveted Scripps Cup and a Merriam-Webster reference library. Prather family

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier: Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.



Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car. Developers update city on future of downtown Clearwater: The future of downtown Clearwater was the topic of discussion Thursday during a city council meeting.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Winds from the west are expected to push rain inland. Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down when we could see rain throughout the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 29, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new J.D. Power study shows overall airline customer satisfaction is up, with JetBlue, Delta, and Southwest leading in various cabin categories. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying attention to airlines' communication and in-flight service when choosing a carrier, as these factors can help offset travel frustrations.

Susan Solves It: Airline Satisfaction Rankings

Things to Do this Friday, May 29