Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 29-31

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 29-31), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (5/29)

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: An interactive storytelling experience on the Tampa Riverwalk about local history.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Happy hour pricing

Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Info: Go listen to a Taylor Swift and iPop soundtrack surrounded by lasers and dazzling special effects.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: The Rays host the Angels for the first game of a three-game weekend homestand

Things to do this Saturday (5/30)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Tampa Fire Rescue hosts its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo to help residents prep for hurricane season.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5939 Main St., News Port Richey

Cost: FREE

Info: Go join Meteorologist Greg Dee at New Port Richey's hurricane expo and learn about storm prep, safety resources, and more.

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $52

Info: The Rays host the Angels for the second game of a three-game weekend homestand, followed by a post-game concert by country artist Cole Swindell.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland

Cost: FREE

Info: Join Meteorologist Denis Phillips at the RP Funding Center to learn about storm prep, evacuation and shelter information, and more.

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: 10660 Palm River Rd., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go hang out at a block party with live music, games, food trucks, and more at Cigars International Superstore.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Info: Go check out some art exhibits, live jazz and R&B, and a n elevated dinner experience at the 5th Annual Black Art Gallery Experience.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Info: Go watch the rock band Shinedown bring their world tour to Tampa in support of their eighth studio album.

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: 1420 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: A free roller derby expo with live skating and beer at Magnanimous Brewing.

Things to do this Sunday (5/31)

When: 1:40 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: The Rays host the Angels for the final game of a three-game weekend homestand.

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: 418 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go see Scott Stark from Suncoast Seals Dive Club lead a free in-store session covering the fundamentals of spearfishing and freediving.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4802 US Highway 301 N., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Info: Go see two live acts co-headline the Southern Hospitality Tour at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Multi-day events)

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: SkyBeach Resort, St. Petersburg, FL

Cost: FREE

Info: St. Pete Pride kicks off with three days of community and celebration featuring live music, a pickleball tournament, and more.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Info: Go to The Straz Center and watch the Broadway musical adaptation of the famous Nicholas Sparks story.