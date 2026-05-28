Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 29-31

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 29-31), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (5/29)
Every Map Tells a Story
When: 2:00 p.m.
Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: An interactive storytelling experience on the Tampa Riverwalk about local history.
Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: Happy hour pricing
Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Laser Light Show: Taylor Swift & iPOP
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $10
Info: Go listen to a Taylor Swift and iPop soundtrack surrounded by lasers and dazzling special effects.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: The Rays host the Angels for the first game of a three-game weekend homestand
Things to do this Saturday (5/30)
Tampa Fire Rescue Hurricane Preparedness Expo
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Tampa Fire Rescue hosts its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo to help residents prep for hurricane season.
Touch‑a‑Truck and Hurricane Expo
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5939 Main St., News Port Richey
Cost: FREE
Info: Go join Meteorologist Greg Dee at New Port Richey's hurricane expo and learn about storm prep, safety resources, and more.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels (Post Game Concert by Cole Swindell)
When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $52
Info: The Rays host the Angels for the second game of a three-game weekend homestand, followed by a post-game concert by country artist Cole Swindell.
2026 Lakeland Hurricane Expo
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland
Cost: FREE
Info: Join Meteorologist Denis Phillips at the RP Funding Center to learn about storm prep, evacuation and shelter information, and more.
Cigars & Soul Block Party
When: 3:00 p.m.
Where: 10660 Palm River Rd., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go hang out at a block party with live music, games, food trucks, and more at Cigars International Superstore.
5th Annual Black Art Gallery Experience – For the Love of Black Art
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $53
Info: Go check out some art exhibits, live jazz and R&B, and a n elevated dinner experience at the 5th Annual Black Art Gallery Experience.
Dance, Kid, Dance Act II World Tour
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Info: Go watch the rock band Shinedown bring their world tour to Tampa in support of their eighth studio album.
Tampa Roller Derby Free Expo
When: 8:00 p.m.
Where: 1420 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: A free roller derby expo with live skating and beer at Magnanimous Brewing.
Things to do this Sunday (5/31)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels
When: 1:40 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Info: The Rays host the Angels for the final game of a three-game weekend homestand.
Freediving and Spearfishing Seminar
When: 12:00 p.m.
Where: 418 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go see Scott Stark from Suncoast Seals Dive Club lead a free in-store session covering the fundamentals of spearfishing and freediving.
The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers – Southern Hospitality Tour
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4802 US Highway 301 N., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $29
Info: Go see two live acts co-headline the Southern Hospitality Tour at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Multi-day events)
Pride Kickoff Weekend
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: SkyBeach Resort, St. Petersburg, FL
Cost: FREE
Info: St. Pete Pride kicks off with three days of community and celebration featuring live music, a pickleball tournament, and more.
The Notebook – The Musical
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $65
Info: Go to The Straz Center and watch the Broadway musical adaptation of the famous Nicholas Sparks story.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.