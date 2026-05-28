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Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 29-31

Pride month kickoff events, Rays games, and free things to do
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 29-31
WFTS
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 29-31
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If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 29-31), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (5/29)

Every Map Tells a Story

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: 201 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: An interactive storytelling experience on the Tampa Riverwalk about local history.

Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: Happy hour pricing

Info: Enjoy a sunset paddleboard or kayak session along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Laser Light Show: Taylor Swift & iPOP

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Info: Go listen to a Taylor Swift and iPop soundtrack surrounded by lasers and dazzling special effects.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: The Rays host the Angels for the first game of a three-game weekend homestand

Things to do this Saturday (5/30)

Tampa Fire Rescue Hurricane Preparedness Expo

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Tampa Fire Rescue hosts its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo to help residents prep for hurricane season.

Touch‑a‑Truck and Hurricane Expo

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5939 Main St., News Port Richey

Cost: FREE

Info: Go join Meteorologist Greg Dee at New Port Richey's hurricane expo and learn about storm prep, safety resources, and more.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels (Post Game Concert by Cole Swindell)

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $52

Info: The Rays host the Angels for the second game of a three-game weekend homestand, followed by a post-game concert by country artist Cole Swindell.

2026 Lakeland Hurricane Expo

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland

Cost: FREE

Info: Join Meteorologist Denis Phillips at the RP Funding Center to learn about storm prep, evacuation and shelter information, and more.

Cigars & Soul Block Party

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: 10660 Palm River Rd., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go hang out at a block party with live music, games, food trucks, and more at Cigars International Superstore.

5th Annual Black Art Gallery Experience – For the Love of Black Art

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: 101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Info: Go check out some art exhibits, live jazz and R&B, and a n elevated dinner experience at the 5th Annual Black Art Gallery Experience.

Dance, Kid, Dance Act II World Tour

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Info: Go watch the rock band Shinedown bring their world tour to Tampa in support of their eighth studio album.

Tampa Roller Derby Free Expo

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: 1420 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: A free roller derby expo with live skating and beer at Magnanimous Brewing.

Things to do this Sunday (5/31)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: 1:40 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: The Rays host the Angels for the final game of a three-game weekend homestand.

Freediving and Spearfishing Seminar

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: 418 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go see Scott Stark from Suncoast Seals Dive Club lead a free in-store session covering the fundamentals of spearfishing and freediving.

The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers – Southern Hospitality Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4802 US Highway 301 N., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Info: Go see two live acts co-headline the Southern Hospitality Tour at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Multi-day events)

Pride Kickoff Weekend

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: SkyBeach Resort, St. Petersburg, FL

Cost: FREE

Info: St. Pete Pride kicks off with three days of community and celebration featuring live music, a pickleball tournament, and more.

The Notebook – The Musical

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1010 N. Macinnes Pl., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Info: Go to The Straz Center and watch the Broadway musical adaptation of the famous Nicholas Sparks story.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

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