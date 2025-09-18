News to Know for Sept. 18

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we're almost through our last full week of fall. The fall equinox on Monday will officially mark the start of the fall season, which means Halloween decorations in full swing, a packed sports lineup of Bucs, Lightning and USF games, and maybe even a few breaks from the heat. While an August start to the school year may make it feel like summer ended weeks ago, you technically still have a few more days to enjoy its final moments.

News to Know

Fed delivers first rate cut of the year, offering relief for buyers, sellers and borrowers: The impacts of the "quarter-point" cut will hit millions of Americans, affecting their mortgages, credit cards and car loans.

The impacts of the "quarter-point" cut will hit millions of Americans, affecting their mortgages, credit cards and car loans. Families in St. Pete walk to spread awareness about gun violence: The awareness walk comes just one week before people can begin openly carrying guns in Florida.

The awareness walk comes just one week before people can begin openly carrying guns in Florida. ‘We’re stuck’: Recent downpours worsen Citrus County neighborhood's ugly problem: For some homeowners in the Inverness Village 4 subdivisions, the situation has become unbearable.

For some homeowners in the Inverness Village 4 subdivisions, the situation has become unbearable. Florida carries out record 12th execution this year on man convicted of killing wife's family: David Pittman, 63, was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a mild morning with temperatures in the 70s and mostly dry skies. Rain chances continue to decline over the next few days, with a few isolated chances this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

OpenAI is rolling out parental controls after lawsuits claimed its AI contributed to teen suicides, raising urgent concerns about child safety online. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to stay engaged with their kids’ digital lives and use new safeguards as soon as they become available.

Susan Solves It: AI Safety Controls

Daly Discoveries

New exhibit at Florida Museum of Photographic Arts takes multimedia trip to local swamps. Chris Leventis is an interdisciplinary artist with a mind-bending vision.

New exhibit at Florida Museum of Photographic Arts takes multimedia trip to local swamps

Things to Do this Thursday, Sept. 18

Kick up your heels for lively backyard line dancing under the stars at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Tone and lengthen your muscles with a full‑body Barre workout on the West Lawn at Armature Works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Browse local makers, enjoy food trucks, and soak up the lively vibes at the Heights Local Market in Seminole Heights.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5023 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Cost: Free



