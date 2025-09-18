Forecast: Lesser rain chances today into the weekend

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning, everyone! It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 70s and mostly dry skies. Rain chances remain on the decline throughout the next few days, with isolated chances in the afternoon. The majority of us won't see anything. Highs in the low 90s with northeasterly winds. Next week, our pattern flips, and more frequent rain chances come back into play. All eyes are also on Tropical Storm Gabrielle and another tropical wave behind it. Neither storms look like a threat to us in Florida.

I hope you all have a great day!