Couple fights $579 tow bill after Fourth of July fireworks

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey couple says they were charged $579 to get their car back after it was towed during a Fourth of July fireworks show — a bill that included a $250 fee permitted by Florida law.

Stacey and Greg Kertyzak went to downtown New Port Richey on a Saturday night to watch fireworks with their son and his family.

Greg had recently undergone a medical procedure and could not walk long distances.

"I had just gotten out of the hospital. The day before, they had put a stent in my leg," Greg said.

The couple parked in a handicapped space in an apartment complex next to a construction site.

"I really wasn't thinking. I used my handicapped placard and parked the car, and we went out to the fireworks show," Stacey said.

WFTS The Kertyzaks illegally parked in an apartment parking lot while attending a fireworks show.

They say they did not see a tow-away zone sign posted at the location, which states towing is enforced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by A-1 Recovery.

"Came back after the fireworks and the car was gone," Stacey said.

Several vehicles towed that night

New Port Richey Police Chief Robert Kochen says the Kertyzaks were not the only ones affected.

"There were six to eight vehicles that were towed on private property. Where the towing companies have contracts with the property owner," Kochen said.

The Kertyzaks' 2025 Kia was taken to a storage lot three miles away operated by A-1 Recovery.

A1 Recovery previously investigated

A-1 Recovery was the subject of a previous I-Team investigation in November 2024, when employees entered private driveways and towed cars with expired tags, claiming they were acting on behalf of the Lone Star Ranch HOA.

Neighbors caught them on camera hooking up a Tesla to a charger while it was connected.

The HOA ended their towing contract with A-1 Recovery after receiving multiple complaints from residents.

When we showed the Kertyzaks video from that story, they recognized the driver immediately.

"That's the guy," Stacey said.

During that incident, the driver was warned that he would be charged with grand theft if he was seen removing a vehicle from a private driveway.

The Kertyzaks say the driver had a bad attitude and used profanity.

"I don't deal well with stress. So actually seeing the video of him is like a PTSD thing for me," Stacey said.

Breaking down the $579 bill

The driver allowed the couple to retrieve their vehicle registration before Stacey went inside to pay.

Stacey Kertyzak A-1 Recovery driver directs Greg Kertyzak to his car

"I told her when she was going in, just pay him what you've got to pay him. Get the car back," Greg said.

The bill came to $579 for a car that had been in the lot for just a few hours.

"Oh, unbelievable. I mean just unbelievable. When I saw the bill I said holy mackerel," Greg said.

"He gave me the fee, which was $579 for having my car for less than three hours," Stacey said.

Pasco County's maximum non-consensual towing rate is $169, with a $5-per-mile additional fee — charges the Kertyzaks say they would have been willing to pay.

But the bill also included a $250 Administrative Lien Release fee, a $70 after-hours fee, a $50 dolly charge, a $5 fuel surcharge, and a $15 mileage fee for the three-mile tow.

Pasco County, Stacey Kertyzak Pasco County's maximum towing rates include a "Lien Processing" fee of $75. The fee schedule says, "The following are the only types of fees and the maximum rates for these fees that may be charged on the towing of vehicles," but those charges do not include an "Administrative Lien Release Fee," which is allowed under Florida law. That fee can be up to $250. Tow bill shows $579 in charges, even though the company only had possession of the vehicle for a few hours. The ALR fee was approved by Florida lawmakers in 2024 and allows tow companies to charge a $250 Administrative Line Release fee

"$250 is exorbitant. Exorbitant," Stacey said.

"Who could afford this?” Stacey said. "I'm on Social Security. My husband's on Social Security. There's other occurring factors with mitigating health issues going on with him and my mother. It's just such unneeded stress right now.”

Police review finds no crimes committed

Greg posted about the experience on a Facebook community page, generating hundreds of comments and drawing the attention of law enforcement.

"We did a joint review with the Pasco Sheriff's Office to determine what happened and what occurred, and we determined there were no crimes committed. So now it really becomes a civil matter between the persons who had their vehicles towed and the towing company," Chief Kochen said.

When asked whether every fee charged met the statute, Kochen said, "As best we can tell, yes."

Towing company's attorney responds

Pasco County's ordinance does not list a lien release fee but does have an allowable charge of $75 for a “lien processing fee”.

A-1 Recovery’s attorney Jason Goldstein says it’s a different charge, directing us to Florida Statute 713.78, which says, "A lienor or the lienor’s agent may charge an administrative fee to the registered owner.”

He wrote in an email:

"My client had a lien for the services rendered as a result of that tow, and such lien materialized the minute my client was owed a fee."

Goldstein wrote, "My client was entitled to charge a lien release fee of $250.00 as permitted by Florida Law."

When we shot video of the A-1 Recovery lot in 2024, a sign attached to the fence said the $250 Administrative Release Fee would be charged after 48 hours.

Vehicle owners have filed multiple complaints about being charged ALR fees with the Better Business Bureau, which gives A-1 Recovery and “F” rating.

What's next

The Kertyzaks say they plan to challenge the charges in small claims court.

Chief Kochen has advice for anyone driving to a crowded area over the Fourth of July holiday.

"Don't park on private property where it's posted not to park there. Because this is what can happen," Kochen said.



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Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.

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. Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.