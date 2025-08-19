Investigator Adam Walser joined the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team in June 2013.

Before that, he worked as Chief Investigative Reporter at WHAS-TV in Louisville, KY.

Adam has more than 20 years of television news experience, starting his career shortly after graduating with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He has won the national Alfred duPont Award, the national Sigma Delta Chi Award and multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade Awards.

In 2020, his team was awarded the James Batten Award for Public Service, the highest honor given by the Florida Society of Professional Journalists.

Adam has also received dozens of local and statewide honors from Associated Press Broadcasters Association and chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Adam's passion is holding government, institutions and individuals accountable.

His stories often focus on societal concerns, corruption, waste, fraud and abuse.

He is excited to call Tampa Bay home and welcomes your investigative story leads.

You can email him at adam@TampaBay28.com

You can also like Adam and the I-Team on Facebook.

