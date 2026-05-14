Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. — Newly released documents show a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office major who was fired for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty admitted to having an alcohol problem and drinking that morning to "take the edge off."

Major Troy Morgan was fired for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Documents released Thursday show the extent of his intoxication and what deputies found inside his patrol car the following day.

Morgan oversaw the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office's Traffic Services Division, which enforces DUI laws.

A page that has since been removed from the HCSO website indicated he was a recipient of the State of Florida's Mothers Against Drunk Driving Deputy of the Year Award.

Morgan was also seen in a 2018 social media post on HCSO's Facebook page receiving recognition from MADD.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies noticed signs of impairment when Morgan arrived for work

Reports released Thursday said that when Morgan showed up for work on April 8, several deputies "noticed signs of possible alcohol impairment" and "noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath."

One supervisor's report says when confronted, Morgan admitted to drinking "a lot" the night before and into the morning.

Another report said Morgan "admitted to having an alcohol problem and was very apologetic for his actions."

Morgan was asked to take a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.125 and a 0.143 — far above the legal level of impairment in Florida, which is 0.08.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Jack Daniel's bottle found in patrol car after firing

A subsequent report indicates supervisors searched Morgan's patrol vehicle the day after he was fired.

That's when they found a plastic shopping bag in the center console containing a bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey.

The report says the seal was broken and approximately one-quarter of the liquor was missing.

Morgan was not charged with a crime.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff responds to Morgan's termination

After Morgan's termination, Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a statement.

"We are entrusted by this community to serve with integrity, sound judgment, and professionalism at all times. When those standards are not met, we must take decisive action. We also recognize that situations like this can involve personal struggles, and we hope he gets the help he needs," Chronister said.

Major Morgan served HCSO for 31 and had only one minor disciplinary incident prior to his termination.



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Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.

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. Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.