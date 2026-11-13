Florida releases full list of 20 charged in voter fraud sweep; some arrests spark questions

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly seven weeks after announcing a statewide voter fraud sweep, Florida's attorney general has released the full list of people charged — and some of the arrests have already raised questions.

When Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the sweep on illegal voting in September, just before the midterm elections, his office named 12 of the 20 people charged. After repeated requests, a spokesperson from his office sent investigative reporter Katie LaGrone the full list this week.

The 20 defendants span across 13 counties. They include four convicted felons and 16 non-citizens — all of whom, according to the attorney general's office, were ineligible to vote at the time they are accused of casting a ballot.

WATCH KATIE LAGRONE'S REPORT BELOW:

Florida releases full list of 20 charged in voter fraud sweep

But over the past few weeks, LaGrone has discovered some of these cases are raising questions.

Among them is Astrid Quintana, a lawful permanent resident who had been in the country since she was a toddler and is married to a U.S. veteran. Her attorney told us she received a voter ID card before she voted in 2024, believing she could.

"She had no intention to deceive anybody or to do anything that she believed was illegal," attorney Connor Martin said.

WFTS

In her Quintana's case — and in at least seven other cases involving non-citizens now facing these charges — LaGrone discovered the state citing a law that didn't even exist at the time they were accused of voting.

When asked how the state could charge her over a law that didn't exist at the time of her alleged crime, Martin responded, "Well, they cannot."

In response to LaGrone's findings, a spokesperson for the attorney general said those investigations are still pending.

In Tampa, LaGrone recently caught up with the attorney for Donta White, a convicted felon who is not eligible to vote because he's still on probation for grand theft. The state said the father of two admitted to registering to vote twice and voting early in 2024. According to his attorney, he was also sent a voter ID card.

WFTS A Tampa father is jailed in Florida's voter fraud sweep, but his attorney says the state hasn't proven he actually cast a ballot.

"I feel that there's an entrapment issue," attorney Lynley Flagler said. "They want to prosecute voting, but they have not put any checks and balances in place to let people know when they're able to vote and when they can't vote."

LaGrone is still reviewing the list of the other defendants charged but of the 20 defendants charged, Duval County has the most with four cases, followed by Hillsborough, with three. The rest are scattered around the state.

Here is the full list of 20 defendants charged.

Non-citizen voters:



Giorgio Mucelli — charges filed in Brevard County Astrid Quintana — charges filed in Lee County Tracey Sabrina Jones — charges filed in Polk County Selvin Whilby — charges filed in Hillsborough County Agnes Donaldson — charges filed in Duval County Anthony Powell — charges filed in Hendry County Kaidan Johnson — charges filed in Lee County Allejando Villegas — charges filed in Columbia County Manon Martine Raux — charges filed in Collier County James Hollingsworth — charges filed in DeSoto County Cynthia Canales — charges filed in Marion County Mei-Lin Johnston — charges filed in Okeechobee County Lerenzo Remolina — charges filed in Hillsborough County Edward Doldron — charges filed in Duval County Roberto Hernandez — charges filed in Duval County Craig Smith — charges filed in Marion County

Felon voters:



Donta White — charges filed in Hillsborough County Ray Charles Taylor — charges filed in Pinellas County William Dietz — charges filed in Duval County Jivonn Ysbeck — charges filed in Palm Beach County