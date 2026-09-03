Former DeSantis spokesperson's PR firm lands more than $700K in government contracts

TAMPA, FL — A former high-level political communications operative who spent years speaking on behalf of Florida's most powerful Republicans is now getting paid by the state again. This time through her own private PR firm.

State records show that over the past three years, former GOP communications director Taryn Fenske has secured more than $700,000 in government contracts through her PR company, TMF Communications.

WATCH Former DeSantis spokesperson's PR firm lands more than $700K in state contracts

Former DeSantis spokesperson's PR firm lands more than $700K in state contracts

Fenske built her political career in Tallahassee, working for Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican National Committee and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. By 2021, she was part of Governor Ron DeSantis' executive communications team and eventually worked for his presidential super PAC.

After DeSantis’ presidential run ended, Fenske launched her own private PR firm and state contract records show the DeSantis administration has been a steady client. Since 2023, TMF Communications has been awarded five- and six-figure state contracts for PR consulting work across multiple agencies, according to the state’s government contract database.



Earlier this year, Florida's Department of Health allocated nearly $40,000 to TMF.

In 2025, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) budgeted $113,000 for TMF to support digital media vendors.

In 2025, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities hired TMF to help rebrand the agency for $75,000.In 2026, another $52,000 was allocated to the TMF.

Since 2023, New College has paid TMF more than $400,000 for PR consulting work.

State contract records also show that in 2023, the state Justice Administration Commission paid TMF nearly $27,000 to assist with PR after Governor DeSantis suspended Orange County State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Ben Wilcox, who leads Integrity Florida, a nonpartisan government watchdog group, reviewed the findings. "I think to the average citizen, the average taxpayer, that that's an exorbitant amount of money."

When asked whether DeSantis or his office is directing state agencies to hire TMF, DeSantis' current communications director, Alex Lanfranconi, called TMF’s state business "awesome," describing Fenske as "one of the best communications professionals in the state."

DCF defended its contract with Fenske and referred us to a list of state-approved PR vendors. TMF is listed as neither the least nor the most expensive option.The other state agencies that also contracted with TMF have not responded to questions.

Fenske declined to speak on camera. In an email, she called the premise of our question over whether her loyalty to the DeSantis administration contributed to her state work "insulting and dismissive" of her professional qualifications. She also said her company's work was "earned on its merits."

Wilcox isn't convinced the public will see it that way. "I think it looks bad to the public. I think it looks like this communications consultant is being rewarded for her service to the DeSantis administration and to Governor DeSantis personally," he said.

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