Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Special Focus Facilities are among the worst-rated nursing homes in the United States.

Out of more than 15,000 licensed facilities, only 88 are currently on the list . Two of them are in the Tampa Bay region, including Aventura at the Bay and The Groves Center in Lake Wales.

The I-Team previously reported on Aventura at the Bay during the 2024 hurricanes, exposing complaints about how residents were cared for during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

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Hurricane evacuation chaos

As wind and rain from Hurricane Helene arrived in St. Petersburg, residents of Aventura at the Bay were taken by medical buses to King of Peace Metropolitan Community Church in Pinellas Park.

According to an Agency for Health Care Administration report, the nursing home did not have a required emergency evacuation plan, and those patients were not supposed to be at the church.

Inspectors said the facility didn't have adequate food, refrigeration, or air conditioning.

Amy Cordell was one of the patients evacuated.

Courtesy Amy Cordell

She was first moved to a mattress on the floor and surrounded by more than 280 other residents in the small sanctuary.

"It was pretty horrible," Cordell said.

"It was like sardines packed all together," Cordell said.

Amy Cordell

Cordell said the older residents in their 80s and 90s did not know what to think.

"So confused and some are crying, some are trying to get up and wander around," Cordell said.

After residents' families called 911, rescue workers arrived and moved patients to a special needs shelter at John Hopkins Middle School, 10 miles away.

Cordell had to be evacuated again to another unapproved site weeks later during Hurricane Milton.

Critical violations and fines

Aventura at the Bay was cited for multiple critical violations representing immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety.

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Last August, the facility was cited for 23 deficiencies. The average number of deficiencies in Florida is 7.3.

"It seems that in some areas they aren't learning from their mistakes, they're just repeating them over and over again," Cordell said.

That landed Aventura at the Bay a spot on the Special Focus Facilities list.

Toby Edelman is the senior policy attorney for the Center for Medicare Advocacy, which fights for better patient care.

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"A special focus facility is a facility that has had a lot of very significant problems over a lengthy period of time," Edelman said.

"Definitely avoid a special focus facility. This is not a place where you want anybody to be," Edelman said.

The Groves Center in Lake Wales also made the list.

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Among the problems cited in a complaint inspection were a patient hospitalized for gangrene and sepsis from an untreated urinary tract infection, other patients who did not get prescribed wound care, and a resident who suffered a fracture with no explanation in their file.

The Groves Center has racked up $162,553 in fines since 2023.

Aventura at the Bay faced even larger fines, including $114,400 last year and $291,000 in 2024.

"The average fine in the country is like $10,000, $20,000. It's nothing like $291,000. That's a lot," Edelman said.

Staffing struggles and accountability

Another concern at Special Focus Facilities is staff turnover.

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Aventura at the Bay has an annual staff turnover rate of 64.7 percent. The turnover rate is 60 percent at The Groves Center.

"I think the way we can get higher levels of staffing is to pay people better, treat them better," Edelman said.

Cordell said she has called the state multiple times to report problems because she believes it is important that all patients get the care they deserve.

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"That's why I'm talking to you today, because there's a need for people to be watching out," Cordell said.

"And you know, making sure that people that can't speak for themselves are getting taken care of correctly. And if I don't say something, who's gonna say something?" Cordell said.

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We contacted both Aventura at the Bay and The Groves Center about what they are doing to improve the quality of their care.

Aventura at the Bay did not respond.

Statement from The Groves Center

Groves Center Administrator Tammie A. Smith, sent us the following statement via email:

“The Groves Center is aware of the Special Focus designation and is currently in compliance with all state and federal regulations. The trained healthcare professionals at The Groves Center strive to provide the highest quality of care and are committed to the safety and well-being of our residents, staff, and families. The Groves Center has been serving the community for over 46 years.”



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Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.

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. Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.