Wedding venue sues Florida neighbors over noise complaints while claiming state agritourism protection

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A state law designed to protect Florida farmers is at the center of a growing dispute in a Citrus Park neighborhood, where residents say a wedding venue is disrupting their lives.

Some of those neighbors say they are now facing lawsuits for speaking up.

Noise and traffic complaints

The venue, Del Favero Oasis, operates just yards from neighbors’ fences and pools.

According to Hillsborough County's noise ordinance, unreasonable, continuous, or excessive noise in residential areas is restricted to 60 decibels.

The venue says it has decibel level monitoring at each event and maintains compliance.

Neighbors say those levels are often exceeded when DJs play music at receptions.

Taylor Willis

"The loudest I've ever seen this, standing kind of right where we are from there is 85 is the loudest I've seen," Sandy Rizzo said.

That is the equivalent of a blender or a vacuum cleaner in the same room.

Rizzo bought a new 8-foot fence.

WFTS

"I had a 6-foot fence before. I thought maybe the higher fence, maybe the vinyl fence would help with the noise, didn't do a thing," Rizzo said.

Rizzo also bought new double-pane hurricane windows.

"So I got them specifically for the noise," Rizzo said.

But she says that didn’t make much difference either.

"It's very loud. It's like being in a club every weekend," Rizzo said.

She said other neighbors have small children who are supposed to be in bed long before the receptions end at 10 p.m.

Rizzo says the venue brings strangers into their quiet neighborhood, who sometimes speed down the small, private gravel road leading to the venue.

"I walk the dog and the increased traffic, it makes me nervous. People leaving there that have been drinking," Rizzo said.

Neighbors recently put up signs and speed bumps.

The agritourism exemption

Del Favero Oasis’ owners say the venue is part of an orchid farm that has been around for decades, qualifying it for protection under Florida’s agritourism law.

"It's hard for me to see really what they're doing from an actual farm perspective," Debbie Aiguesvives said.

WFTS photo

Florida Statute 570.86 specifically says an agritourism activity does not include the construction of new or additional structures or facilities intended primarily to house, shelter, transport, or otherwise accommodate members of the general public.

Aiguesvives said she does not believe new structures built on the property, including a partially enclosed wedding pavilion with a dance floor, a bridal dressing suite, and restrooms,comply with the law.

A review of county permitting records shows no permits were pulled for the buildings.

In emails to Aiguesvives, county officials informed her that the venue’s agritourism designation preempts local regulations, so the county claims it has limited authority.

Debbie Aiguesvives

Records show Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to noise complaints at Del Favero 10 times since February 2024.

Eight out of 10 were classified as founded, meaning the deputies believed the complaints had merit.

HCSO record

"They tell us, hey, all we can do is go over there and tell them to turn it down. We cannot do anything to make them stop making the noise," Rizzo said.

Neighbors face lawsuits

Meanwhile, Del Favero Oasis’ owners are suing some neighbors, claiming that they are interfering with lawful business.

Aiguesvives was recently served with a lawsuit alleging slander, libel, and harassment stemming from a Google review she left complaining about noise and traffic, as well as her frequent complaints to county agencies.

WFTS Graphic

"It's baseless, but even though it's baseless, I have to go in and defend myself, so that's unfortunate,"Aiguesvives said.

Aiguesvives is not the only neighbor who has been sued.

"No, there's other neighbors that have received letters, you know, basically like a cease and desist letter, and there's other neighbors that have been sued,"Aiguesvives said.

Another couple, who declined an on-camera interview,run a tree removal business near the venue.

A lawsuit alleges the husband operated a chainsaw continuously for 1.5 hours during one wedding, forcing Del Favero Oasis to refund the bride $6,000.

Their countersuit disputes that account and alleges the venue plays loud music and that wedding guests have trespassed on their property.

"I also received a letter from them that basically told me stop calling noise complaints and,stop looking into us or we're going to sue you. I can't afford an attorney," Rizzo said.

The attorney filing the lawsuits and sending the letters is David Vukelja.

State records list his son, David Vukelja Jr., as the manager of Del Favero.

Both father and son declined interview requests, but David Vukelja Sr. responded to our inquiry about the lawsuits and the situation with an email.

Email from Del Favero Oasis’ attorney

As the landscape of Hillsborough County continues to change, our orchid nursery and venue represent the vital preservation of Florida farms and natural beauty that agritourism affords. We host a modest average of 30 small weddings per year which end promptly at 10pm. We go through great lengths to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding neighborhood, including having on-site security and decibel level monitoring during every event.



We have fully cooperated with state and local agencies to ensure compliance at everyl level, and have not once been issued a violation or noise citation. The majority of our neighbors have no issue with our operations, and many have enjoyed riding bikes, taking photos and even attending weddings at our venue. While we won't comment on any active litigation, we find it disheartening that the ongoing and coordinated attempt to disrupt our business by a small and closely tied group is being amplified to this extent.



Given that we are in litigation, we have no further comment.

"Honestly, I wouldn't mind if it was just ceremonies," Rizzo said.

"I totally appreciate all of the work they've done. They've done a beautiful job with it. It's just not the right place for this," Aiguesvives said.

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