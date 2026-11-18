TAMPA, Fla. — They spent years and thousands of dollars trying to become nurses.

"It's ruined my life, pretty much. I am out all that money. All that time," former student Elizabeth Ford said.

That was five years ago, when Tampa Medical College operated as Medical Prep Institute.

Now, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team has uncovered years of similar complaints from other students who say they were kept from taking the NCLEX, and some tell the I-Team state investigators never even interviewed them.

When the warnings kept coming, what did the state actually investigate?

Different students, different years, similar concerns

We obtained 15 complaints against Tampa Medical College.

They involve different students and were filed over different years.

But many raised similar concerns about the tests they say stood between them and becoming nurses.

The I-Team recently exposed how students say they got to the end of the program but were not allowed to take the NCLEX, which students must pass to become licensed nurses.

"There are students that have been there a year to two years after completing the program that have still not graduated because they can't get through the 400-question verbal exam," former student Kevin Bryant said.

WFTS Former Tampa Medical College student Kevin Bryant filed a 168-page complaint with the state alleging the college violated laws and policies

Many complaints mention the school's owner, Fadziso Jena, a former nursing assistant whose license expired in 2010, who some students don't believe has the proper credentials to test them on complex nursing topics.

WFTS graphic Former CNA Fadziso Jena owns Tampa Medical College. Her license expired in 2010.

"If you leave out one of the words that's in her manual that she made up, it's wrong because she don't have that clinical knowledge to decipher the material," a current student who asked us not to identify her by name told us.

What the complaints allege

In complaint 10305, sent in 2023, a student wrote that an entire class had been making "complaint after complaint" about tests with wrong answers, incomplete questions and material they said wasn't covered in class or in their books.

Florida Department of Education Complaint alleges wrong answers, incomplete questions, and questions not covered in class or in textbooks

A student listed eight specific questions that allegedly had wrong answers, two of the same answers given for one question and a drop-down menu that didn't work for one response.

The school responded to the state: "It is TMC's policy to not give points back because of an issue on an exam question. If a test does have issues after it has been reviewed, the test is thrown out and all of the students will need to retake a new test."

Florida Department of Education Tampa Medical College responds to allegations that it had incorrect answers on a test by saying it will not credit test scores over its mistake.

The Florida Commission on Independent Education determined the college didn't violate any rules and closed the complaint within 13 days.

Another student complained in 2024 of multiple duplicate questions and wrong answers on an exit exam, even providing the state an email from the college to that student admitting, "There [sic] three sets of duplicate questions. One question with wrong answer."

Florida Department of Education In email to student, Tampa Medical College admits to three sets of duplicate questions and one question with a wrong answer.

The college responded to the state saying, "After the school inspected the exam, the decision was made that the exam was valid."

Florida Department of Education Tampa Medical College defends test with multiple mistakes, writing to the state that its test was valid.

The state closed the complaint without taking action.

"What are you doing about the complaints? Something needs to be done about it," a current student asked.

Both current students we interviewed say they complained to the state, but the state never contacted them to follow up regarding those allegations.

Two agencies, no oversight, students say

Two separate agencies oversee Tampa Medical College: the Florida Commission on Independent Education and the Florida Board of Nursing.

WFTS graphic The Florida Board of Nursing and the Florida Department of Education (Commission on Independent Education) regulate nursing schools in Florida

The Board of Nursing is supposed to establish nursing education criteria and nursing education requirements, while the Commission on Independent Education is supposed to investigate complaints.

"There's no oversight because no one claims responsibility," Bryant said. "The agencies are pointing fingers at each other."

Again and again, the records show a similar process.

The Commission for Independent Education, which is part of the Florida Department of Education, sends complaints to the college.

The college responds.

And the state closes the case, sending letters saying, "Based upon staff review of the response, it appears the institution has addressed the issue, and this complaint is considered closed."

WFTS graphic How the 15 complaints against Tampa Medical College were addressed by the Florida Department of Education

In the files we reviewed, we found no documentation that investigators interviewed the students, talked to classmates or instructors, or independently examined the tests students were complaining about.

"So there's no real help. There's no solution," Bryant said.

Bryant filed a 168-page complaint in 2025.

He says he was not interviewed before his case was closed 21 days later.

The same complaint, five years earlier

We heard nearly the same complaint five years ago, when this school was called Medical Prep Institute.

"When a student filed a complaint with the Department of Education, they would just take that complaint, send it to the school, let the school reply. Once they replied, they were just okay with that and would close the complaint," Elizabeth Ford said.

WFTS Elizabeth Ford, a former nursing student, explained in 2021 that she was never interviewed after filing a complaint with the Florida Department of Education

That was 2021.

The school later changed its name.

But students continued filing complaints about exit testing and access to the NCLEX.

And this year, the school's low graduation numbers came up before the same commission that handles student complaints.

A CIE board member asked Jena to explain the low graduation rate.

"That's what we discovered. What was happening was students were doing very well online, and then when it's time to take their exit, which they have to do on campus, they don't do very well," Jena said.

Florida Department of Education Fadziso Jena was questioned by members of the Commission on Independent Education over her school's poor graduation rates.

The board member asked whether students made it all the way through the program and didn't graduate.

"Yes. Because, well, they didn't... No, it's not that they didn't graduate. A lot of them would end up... we had a lot of students graduate now, like in December, but we had to go back on the back end, put them on the exit course again, remediate, spend a lot of time remediating because they were not passing the exit," Jena said.

That is exactly the bottleneck current students describe.

What the state says

So we asked the state directly: What does "staff review" actually involve? Are complainants interviewed? Are witnesses interviewed? Does CIE obtain the disputed exams? How does it identify a pattern across complaints?

The Florida Department of Education declined our request for an interview.

In a two-sentence response, the department said CIE "reviews and addresses complaints concerning licensed institutions in accordance with state law and applicable administrative rules."

Florida Department of Education The Florida Department of Education declined and interview and did not answer our questions regarding investigations of Tampa Medical College

The state also said there were "several factual discrepancies" between its records and our characterization of the allegations.

"The biggest danger to the school is they send you to the NCLEX and you fail it because if their pass rate drops, then they go on probation and they can lose their license," Bryant said.

The school says its students must prove they are ready to practice nursing.

The state says it handles complaints according to law.

But the records we received still don't answer the central question: When students year after year complained about the same barrier to becoming nurses, who independently investigated whether they were right?

Jena also declined our request for an interview. But Tampa Medical College sent us a lengthy written response.

WFTS

Tampa Medical College's full written response

The following is the complete written statement the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team received from Tampa Medical College:

Tampa Medical College strongly disputes several characterizations in your summary of the 15 complaints. Student allegations should be clearly identified as allegations, and the College's responses and supporting records should receive fair consideration.

We have requested public records request, and our new attorneys and we also forward this old attorney who will be contacting CIE on Monday morning for these records.

"Surprise Exit Exams" — 13 of 15 complaints The College denies administering unannounced exit examinations. Please identify the examination dates, notices, and records supporting this characterization and explain how the complaints were counted.

"Flawed and Unfair Testing" — 5 of 15 complaints Please clarify whether this language describes students' opinions or an independently established finding. If you have concluded that an examination was flawed or unfair, please identify the evidence and evaluation criteria supporting that conclusion.

"Refusal to Review Failed Exams" — 3 of 15 complaints Please distinguish between reviewing a student's performance or appeal and providing access to secure examination questions and answers. Restricting access to secure exit examination content is not unique to Tampa Medical College; other nursing programs also maintain examination security restrictions. Please explain why the College's practice is being singled out and whether comparable practices at other nursing schools were evaluated using the same criteria.

"Mentions of the Owner, Jena / Grievance Process" — 4 of 15 complaints Mentioning the owner does not establish that she participated in a grievance or disciplinary hearing, much less handled one improperly. Jena Fadziso's direct involvement in such proceedings is rare. Please identify the specific proceedings in which she allegedly participated, the actions attributed to her, and the evidence supporting any concerns about her conduct or the College's grievance process.

We also dispute the following descriptions of the College's responses:



"Discrediting the Student." Please identify the specific statements supporting this characterization. Presenting records that contradict an allegation should be evaluated on the evidence. The "Student Signed the Catalog" Defense. Acknowledgment of published policies is relevant to whether students received notice of academic requirements. A signature alone does not resolve every complaint, but the policy, notice, and consistency of its application deserve consideration. Please clarify whether you are suggesting that the College should have departed from its published policies or applicable legal requirements. If a particular policy or its application is being challenged, please identify the specific concern and supporting evidence. Please also explain why the College's reliance on acknowledged policies is being characterized negatively and whether the same criteria are applied to other institutions "Justifying Actions as Necessary for Public Safety." The College takes academic integrity seriously, particularly in nursing education. We maintain that documented incidents involving cheating or unauthorized possession of a phone during an examination must be considered when evaluating the resulting disciplinary decisions.

The College is also concerned about examination outcomes following changes to its exit examination approach, including the removal of oral and written examination components for online students—changes in response to pressure from this reporter. Decisions about academic assessment should be guided by educational evidence, student competency, examination integrity, and applicable requirements but now we virtually being pressured to become a diploma mill.

Over the past five years, the College has faced sustained scrutiny that we believe has caused substantial reputational and financial harm. Our student population declined by approximately 48% of documented students over the last year, beginning around the time the reporter resumed communications with a student who, according to our records, was found with a phone during an examination and was removed by authorities. That student also submitted complaints to multiple agencies across the country. According to the College's records, the completed agency reviews resulted in no findings against the College.

As a minority- and woman-owned institution, we are deeply concerned why we being held to the standard that others are not being held. We should not be expected to lower academic standards or pass students who have not met published requirements. Please identify any specific requirement you believe is inappropriate and the evidence supporting that conclusion.

We also question why this College has received sustained attention while other nursing schools, including schools with extended periods of probation, appear to have received no reporting. Are we the only school with students complaining to CIE and are our complaints unique? Complaints should be evaluated fairly and consistently, with consideration of each institution's responses and supporting evidence.

We have also noted that the coverage has omitted students who successfully completed their programs and offered positive accounts of their experiences. We also request acknowledgment that some students included in the previous reporting appeared on the Nightingale list.

We have maintained documentary evidence of students threatening to contact the reporter unless their demands are met, as well as communications attributing withdrawal or enrollment decisions to information the College disputes as inaccurate or misleading.

Given our concerns about the curious timing and fairness of this coverage we know what this about, we have anticipated this report to the governing authorities and will review it upon publication and move to on to next steps.