1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Kentucky State University's campus

UPDATE: Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has released a statement following Tuesday's Kentucky State University shooting that has left one dead and one in critical condition.

In a video to social media, Beshear confirmed the shooting to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

"Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country," Beshear said. "Let's please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students. Let’s also pray for a world where these things don’t happen. Thank you to our brave law enforcement who acted quickly to protect our people."

The shooting that took place today at Kentucky State University appears to be an isolated incident - not a mass shooting. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no ongoing threat. Two individuals were critically injured, and I am sad to share that one has now passed away.1/2 pic.twitter.com/4G1BgJNVQj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

Kentucky State University has also released a statement regarding the shooting. They confirm that the shooting took place near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall.

"We are writing to provide an update on this afternoon’s incident near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall at Kentucky State University.



Two Kentucky State University students were shot, and we are heartbroken to report that one of the students succumbed to their injuries. The second student is in stable but critical condition and receiving medical care.



Out of respect for both students and their families, the University will not release identifying or additional medical information at this time. We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them.



Counseling and support services continue to be available for students, faculty, and staff who may be impacted by this event. We encourage anyone in need of assistance to contact the University’s counseling services.



Further updates will be shared through official Kentucky State University channels as verified information becomes available."

UPDATE: Dec. 9 at 4:50 p.m.

One person is dead and another in critical condition following an afternoon shooting on Kentucky State University's campus.

According to Frankfort Police, a suspect in the shooting is in custody, and KSU's campus remains on lockdown.

Community reaction has started to pour in following the shooting.

Frankfort City Commissioner Katima Smith-Willis posted on social media, writing that "during difficult moments such as this, I encourage us all to lean into respect, compassion, and care for one another. Kentucky State University is not just the university, it is OUR university, rooted deeply in our community."

Judge Executive Michael Mueller also released a statement, asking the community to pray for the victims and their families.

“It is with deep sadness that I must share about the shooting that took place on Kentucky State’s campus this afternoon. I am proud of the combined law enforcement response that brought the suspect quickly into custody.



They have identified two victims in this incident. Sadly, one person has passed away from their injuries. The second has been transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. I ask that we join as a community during this time. Please pray for the victims, their families, the students and faculty as they deal with their profound grief.



I will continue to monitor the situation. We will provide additional information as needed.”





UPDATE: Dec. 9 at 3:55 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed that a shooting has taken place on KSU's campus, and that injuries have been reported.

Original Story:

Kentucky State University's campus is currently on lockdown until further notice after police took an 'active aggressor into custody on Tuesday.

According to Frankfort Police, authorities responded to KSU's campus just after 3:30 p.m.

In partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office have secured campus and arrested the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.