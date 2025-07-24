'Absolutely shocked': Politicians, celebrities react to Hulk Hogan's death

As the news of Hulk Hogan's death makes waves across social media, politicians, celebrities and even fellow former wrestlers are sharing their condolences.

WWE, a wrestling promotion that signed Hogan when it was still known as WWF, posted its reaction to X shortly after Hogan's passing was announced.

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair also took to X to share his reaction to Hogan's passing.

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

President Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social in the early afternoon hours on Thursday regarding Hogan's passing.

"We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke about Hogan during a press conference in Bradenton.

DeSantis press conference

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Terry, known to the world as Hulk Hogan, was an inspiration to our entire Clearwater community and millions around the world. He was so proud of his home city and was very active in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and his memory will forever have a presence and legacy in Clearwater," he said.

Florida's 13th congressional district representative Anna Paulina Luna said it was "an honor" to be Hogan's representative since he lived and owned a restaurant, Hogan's Hangout, in Clearwater.

"RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13," Luna posted to X. "Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever."

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter said he was "saddened" to hear about Hogan's passing.

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

Other notable figures included Donald Trump Jr., conspiracy theorist and radio show host Alex Jones and country artist Lee Greenwood.

Clearwater city officials said the 71-year-old was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hogan was marred by controversy later in life and has had deep ties to the Tampa Bay area for decades.