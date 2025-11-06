Antonio Brown facing attempted murder charge for incident in South Florida: U.S. Marshals

FLORIDA — United States Marshals confirmed on Thursday evening former NFL standout wide receiver Antonio Brown has been returned to the United States from Dubai to face his charges, including attempted murder.
The incident happened earlier this year during an event in Miami.
He is being extradited from New Jersey back to Florida.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will have more information when it is available.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed
Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed