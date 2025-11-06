Antonio Brown facing attempted murder charge for incident in South Florida: U.S. Marshals

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. Marshals confirmed on Thursday evening that former NFL standout wide receiver Antonio Brown has been returned to the United States from Dubai to face his charges, including attempted murder.
FLORIDA — United States Marshals confirmed on Thursday evening former NFL standout wide receiver Antonio Brown has been returned to the United States from Dubai to face his charges, including attempted murder.

The incident happened earlier this year during an event in Miami.

He is being extradited from New Jersey back to Florida.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will have more information when it is available.

