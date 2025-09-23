Autism organization called link between autism and acetaminophen use in pregnancy 'premature'

FLORIDA — The "nation’s oldest and largest grassroots autism organization" has put out a statement concerning claims autism is caused by acetaminophen use during pregnancy.

The Autism Society of America said in a statement, "Premature claims like the association with acetaminophen risk retraumatizing autistic individuals and families, stigmatizing mothers, and diverting attention from what truly matters: ensuring Autistic people have access to the supports they need across their lifespan."

Read the full statement below:

The Autism Society of America expresses deep concern regarding today’s White House event on Autism, where unfounded claims about the “cause” and “treatment” of Autism were presented.

Autism is a diverse, life-long disability with a complex spectrum, shaped by a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors. To date, no single cause or cure has been identified after decades of rigorous research. Premature claims like the association with acetaminophen risk retraumatizing autistic individuals and families, stigmatizing mothers, and diverting attention from what truly matters: ensuring Autistic people have access to the supports they need across their lifespan.

Moreover, our Council of Autistic Advisors shared that the language and tone of the press conference caused profound hurt across the Autism community. To describe an individual as being at the heart of a “horrible, horrible crisis” that is “destroying families” is not only inaccurate, it is dehumanizing and dangerous. Such language actively upends the value and lived experiences of Autistic people, painting them as a burden rather than recognizing their dignity, strengths, and humanity. Words matter, and when influential voices frame Autism through fear and despair, they reinforce stigma and create real-world harm for Autistic individuals and their families.

“Announcing a cause or treatment without rigorous, replicated science undermines trust and distracts from critical work needed for the Autism Community,” said the Autism Society of America’s Board of Directors. “What Autistic individuals and their caregivers need are expanded services, inclusive policies, and research that helps improve quality of life.”

Research on high-dose leucovorin is very preliminary. Current evidence is based on small trials, with a proposed biologic mechanism that has not been proven. Before recommending leucovorin for use within the Autism community, its safety and utility must be thoroughly understood. Without such clarity, there is a significant risk of harm or of fostering false hope among individuals and families seeking support.

Danielle Hall, Director of Health Equity at the Autism Society of America, added: “The Autism Community has endured decades of shifting theories and misplaced blame. Reviving these unfounded claims risks repeating those harms. What we need is a commitment to inclusive healthcare, education, employment, and lifelong supports.”

The Autism Society calls on policymakers, researchers, and the public to engage directly with Autistic individuals, families, advocates, and experts to shape Autism research and services. Efforts must prioritize improving access to healthcare, education, employment, and community living and must reflect the full diversity and needs of the Autism community across the lifespan. The Autism Society of America

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the Food and Drug Administration is issuing a physician notice and beginning the process for updating safety labels for acetaminophen, linking its use during pregnancy to autism — despite disputed science.

Tampa Bay 28 talked to Dr. David Berger, a board-certified pediatrician at Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care and said the scientific research has not conclusively demonstrated a causal link.

“There’s no research that has been shown that causes it. What's so far has been made are associations but there hasn't been any kind of double blinded placebo controlled types of studies,” said Dr. Berger.