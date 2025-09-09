My name is Amanda Boettcher. I have worked in broadcast media for over 20 years. Born in raised in Colorado, I got my first TV job as a master control operator (a fancy word for button pusher) for KJCT-TV in Grand Junction, CO. I then moved to Richmond, VA, and became a video editor and photographer for WTVR-TV and was able to learn alongside some of the most talented journalists I had ever met. I then spent time working for television stations in Jefferson City, MO, and West Palm Beach before moving to Tampa.

I have worked for ABC Action News as a motion graphics artist, researcher, and planner for the past 10 years and recently transitioned to a role as a Digital Content Producer.

I hold a B.A. in Mass Communication, an M.A. in International Relations, and a Certificate in 3D Animation. I recently completed a certificate program in UX design.

When I am not working, I enjoy running 5Ks, 10Ks, and half-marathons. Recently I completed a 29029 Everesting challenge where I climbed the elevation of Mt. Everest in 36 hours with my wonderful partner, Brandon. My daughter thinks we are nuts, but you really don’t know your limits until you set them and break them.